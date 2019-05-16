 24 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, one terrorist destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 120 and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns - near Pavlopil;

- 120mm mortars - near the town of Marinka;

- 82mm mortars, anti-tank missile systems and easel anti-tank grenade launchers - in the area of ​​Mykolaivka;

- 82mm mortars, automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers and small arms - near the village of Novotroitske;

- grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms - near the town of Avdiivka;

- grenade launchers of various systems and small arms - in the area of ​​the settlement Novosiolovka Druha;

- machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns - near the village of Lebedynske;

- heavy antitank grenade launchers and small arms - near Talakivka;

- automatic stand-alone grenade launchers - in the area of ​​the Pisky settlement;

- large-caliber machine guns and small arms - near the settlement of Hnutovo.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 82mm mortars - near the settlement Zolote-4;

- 82mm mortars, automatic stun grenade launchers and small arms - near the settlement of Yuzhne;

- 82mm mortars - in the area of the Novgorod settlement;

- armament of infantry fighting vehicles and large-caliber machine guns - near the settlement Pischane;

- small arms - near the village of Schastia.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.

No losses have been reported among Ukrainian defenders.

Intelligence sources indicate one Russian terrorist was destroyed and one drone was liqudated.