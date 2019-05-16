 Kolomoiskyi arrives in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing theBabel.

Schemes program journalist Mykhailo Tkach has written in his Telegram channel.

"A Privat Group plane with the registration number UR-PRT arrived from Tel-Aviv to Dnipro Airport at 02:30. There is currently no information about the passengers," he wrote in his first message.

Later, the journalist added that, according to sources, it was oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky who arrived on that aircraft.

Kolomoiskyi confirmed his return to theBabel news site and said that he still did not know what he will do first of all.

Earlier, Kolomoiskyi said several times that he would return to Ukraine after the inauguration of the newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

On April 18, 2019, Kyiv's District Administrative Court, having considered at a court hearing a lawsuit filed by businessman Ihor Kolomoisky against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, recognized the nationalization of PrivatBank as illegal. The consideration of this case lasted from June 2017.

In early May, the media learned that Kolomoiskyi had filed five new lawsuits against the NBU and PrivatBank in which he disputes five loan agreements and his personal guarantee under them. Later, Kyiv's Economic Court decided to merge all five proceedings into one case.

Earlier, Kolomoiskyi said that he did not need PrivatBank but he needed $2 billion in compensation for the capital that was in the bank at the time of its nationalization. However, the NBU said that the bank's former owner, Kolomoiskyi, would not receive compensation for the nationalization of the bank, because there are no proper grounds for such a decision.





Как сообщал Цензор.НЕТ, ранее в Украину из Израиля прилетел партнер Коломойского Геннадий Боголюбов.