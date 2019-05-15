 Court to consider Handziuk case on May 27

Censor.NET reports citing Kherson City Court website.

Yuliia Bochko will be the judge.

Viktor and Nadia Handziuk, the parents of deceased activist as well as her husband Serhy are on the list of the victims.

Mykyta Hrabchuk, Volodymyr Vasyanovych, Vyacheslav Vyshnevsky, Serhy Torbin and Viktor Horbunov are accused of the attack at Kateryna Handziuk.

Kherson City Council executive officer, Kateryna Handziuk who tried to deal with local separatists and harshly criticized the authorities, namely the law enforcement officials, was doused with acid in Kherson early on July 31.

Aug. 2, she was urgently taken from Kherson to Kyiv by an air ambulance.

Aug. 3, the police detained a person suspected of perpetrating attack on the activist.

Nov. 4, Handziuk reportedly died of a blood clot in a Kyiv-based hospital after long treatment.