EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  1880
Related materials:
All about:Russia (5999) sanctions (992) Hroisman (474)

 Hroisman: Ukraine to take tit-for-tat measures against Russia

Ukrainian Prime Minister announced imposing of duties for the Russian goods.

Censor.NET reports citing government meeting.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Hroisman announced the imposing of tit-for-tat measures against the Russian Federation.

"Today we will make a decision on imposing of tit-for-tat measures against Russia," Hroisman said.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister also reported that the government is going to impose special duties for the Russian goods. It will also include the number of Russian goods banned for the import to Ukraine. There will be goods, which can be replaced or which are fully produced in Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine counting on extension of EU sanctions against Russia

"Such tests make Ukraine stronger than if it was not so hard for us. We will play the key role at the world markets, which are civilized and perspective for Ukraine," Hroisman said.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3126957
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorldHroisman: Ukraine to take tit-for-tat measures against Russia
 
 
 
 
 
 up