EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  3882
Related materials:
All about:fake (16) ambassador (109) USA (1947) Trump (350) Yovanovitch (48) Giuliani (3)

 Trump attorney Giuliani: US Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch resisted to Trump's policies

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, says United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch resisted to the policies of the President Trump.

Censor.NET reports citing Inter TV channel journalist Dmytro Anopchenko post on Facebook.

According to Rudolph Giuliani, a year ago a congressman said Ambassador Yovanovitch had assured Ukrainian top officials that impeachment was awaiting President Trump.

According to Rudolph Giuliani, there were cases when Ambassador Yovanovitch provided Ukrainian authorities with incorrect information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was announced in early May 2019 that United States Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch would complete her mission in Ukraine in May.

Read more: Biden slams Giuliani for aborted plan to probe his son's involvement in firing of Ukraine prosecutor

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3126953
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorldTrump attorney Giuliani: US Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch resisted to Trump's policies
 
 
 
 
 
 up