 Trump attorney Giuliani: US Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch resisted to Trump's policies

Censor.NET reports citing Inter TV channel journalist Dmytro Anopchenko post on Facebook.

According to Rudolph Giuliani, a year ago a congressman said Ambassador Yovanovitch had assured Ukrainian top officials that impeachment was awaiting President Trump.

According to Rudolph Giuliani, there were cases when Ambassador Yovanovitch provided Ukrainian authorities with incorrect information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was announced in early May 2019 that United States Ambassador to Ukraine Yovanovitch would complete her mission in Ukraine in May.

