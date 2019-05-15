EN|RU|UK
 Ukroboronprom has 10 days to prepare for financial audit

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Hroisman provided Ukroboronprom with 10 days to prepare for the financial audit.

Ukroboronprom should finish all negotiations with audit companies and choose the winner during the next 10 days. The winner will hold public financial audit.

"It is important not only to hold the audit; it is also important that the audit should be credible. It can be credible when the audit company has the global confidence and reputation. We need such kind of the audit not a formal one. So we made a decision to oblige Ukroboronprom to finish all negotiations with such judicial audit companies in 10 days, establish the winner and begin the public financial audit of Ukroboronprom," Hroisman said.

Feb. 25, journalists unveiled corruption and embezzlement in the defense sector of Ukraine, which involved people from the business environment of President Petro Poroshenko. According to journalists, the son of the Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovskyi, Ihor, was a direct participant in million hryvnia schemes.

Hladkovskyi asked to suspend his powers as the first Deputy Secretary of the NSDC for the period of the probe.

