 Car owners with EU license plates picket Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

May 15, the owners of EU-registered cars have come to the picket of the Verkhovna Rada. Then they walked down the Hrushevskogo street to the building of the Cabinet.

Under the Cabinet, activists lit fires and voiced their demands. The main requirements for the government of the protesters - not to appoint Viktor Kryvytskyi as head of the customs service.

Earlier, under the building of the Verkhovna Rada, protesters put forward their basic requirements for the authorities: the abolition of the excise tax on customs clearance of cars, stopping repeated fines at UAH 8500 after customs clearance and postponing the introduction of fines at 170 thousand UAH for non-customs clearance. The protesters propose the parliament to extend the validity of the grace period for customs clearance and to delay the introduction of the excise tax until 2020.































Фото: Олег Богачук, Цензор.НЕТ