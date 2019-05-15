 US Ambassador Chalyi, Senator Blunt discuss possible increase in military support for Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States post on Facebook.

"As Senator Blunt is a member of the Appropriations Committee, a separate topic of the talk was the discussion of prospects for increasing spending in the US budget for support programs for Ukraine in 2020, in particular, in the field of security and defense," reads the report.

In addition, the ambassador told the senator about the current situation in certain areas of Donbas and Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia and stressed the importance of further strengthening the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side confirmed Ukraine´s unchanged course on its way of democratic reforms and integration into the EU and NATO.