 Pompeo: US, Russia have different views on situation in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said this during his visit to Sochi on Tuesday, May 14.

"We have places where we just have very different views. You mentioned Ukraine. Look, we have different views on how Ukraine ought to proceed," Pompeo said at a meeting with journalists, the transcript of which was published by the US Department of State.

He stressed that the initiative to improve US-Russia relations is "about trying to find solutions, compromises, places where there is overlapping interest so you can make progress at unlocking some of the most difficult problems that are facing us."

Read more: US senators threatens sanctions over Nord Stream 2

Pompeo held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Tuesday.