Censor.NET reports citing Dodon's Facebook post.

"I had a phone conversation with President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi. I congratulated him on his election as the head of state and wished him success on the responsible post," Dodon said.

According to the Moldovan president, bilateral relations in various fields of mutual interest were discussed during the conversation. The interlocutors also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting and discuss topical issues in the near future.

