 Biden slams Giuliani for aborted plan to probe his son's involvement in firing of Ukraine prosecutor

Joe Biden ripped Rudy Giuliani for his aborted plan to travel to the Ukraine to investigate the former vice president's role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating an energy company where Biden's son served on the board.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

'It's sort of Giuliani's style and this administration,' Biden told WMUR, an ABC News affiliate in New Hampshire. 'It is inappropriate. Unrelated to me, it's just inappropriate to send your lawyer to a foreign government to try to get them to do something that has no bearing except to try to embarrass.'

Joe Biden traveled to Kiev in March 2016 to deliver a stern message, threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees to the country if the government didn't dismiss the nation's top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

Read more: Lutsenko: MP Leshchenko to be summoned to PGO, probably handed suspicion notice

Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump's personal attorney, scrapped plans to visit the Ukraine this week to seek information on the incident.

