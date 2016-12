 После недостоверных заявлений Онищенко, компания Burisma готовится к суду

Ранее, 28 декабря 2016 года издание KyivPost опубликовало материал "Onyshchenko accuses Poroshenko of pressuring Burisma, energy firm linked to Biden, Kwasniewski", содержащий следующую информацию о собственнике Burisma Group Николае Злочевском: "Onyshchenko claimed that Poroshenko had tried to extort $200 million from Naftogazvydobuvannya, and they settled at $180 million. He also claimed that Poroshenko had wanted a $100 million payment from Zlochevsky, while Zlochevsky offered $50 million. Eventually they settled at about $80 million, he added. Previously Burisma had also been supplying natural gas to a glass factory linked to Kononenko and Poroshenko free of charge, Onyshchenko said. Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 27, citing a market source, that Esko Pivnich, a Burisma subsidiary, was currently selling natural gas at a dumping price of Hr 7,400 to Hr 7,500 per 1,000 cubic meters. Onyshchenko claimed that, by selling gas at a below-market price, Zlochevsky was effectively paying a bribe to Poroshenko's inner circle".